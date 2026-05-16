I’m not sorry for showing that Canada’s youth can be shockingly productive before completing four years of University.

Three winning principles

01

I believe in the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

Disorder is the default. Order is expensive. Many organizational failures come from suspension of belief in the Second Law, including those that killed hundreds of millions under communism in the 20th century. Some examples:

Change management is hard. If you introduce a process change complex enough that one person can do it correctly 90% of the time, then the odds that 100 people can all do it correctly is ~0.002% (0.9^100).

Obsess with your customer, not your technology. There are infinite bad solutions for your customer’s problem and vanishingly few great ones. If you are not obsessed with finding the best solution for your customer every day, the odds you will build something valuable to them is ~0.

If you don’t prioritize growth, your organization (or economy) will shrink. There are infinitely more possible ways to destroy value than to create value. Of all the possible ways to run a business, most are not effective. Of all the possible ways to run a society, most leave everyone poor. Therefore if you are not focused on growth, odds are your organization will shrink (get poorer).

02

Say it like it is.

It is already difficult enough to lead a team of driven people to solve a very hard problem. Don’t make it harder by beating around the bush.

Be obsessed with finding the best solution, not with defending your current solution.

If you are only saying things when you are certain everyone else agrees, you are not a leader by definition.

If you really believe someone has potential for greatness, you will tell them when what they are doing is not great. Communicating low expectations is not kindness.

03

Fix mistakes fast. Take full advantage of good fortune when it comes.

In my experience, success correlates with the time average of successes and failures more than the number of successes and failures.

The most successful people I know are good at failing fast - identifying and fixing mistakes quickly - and then taking full advantage when things go their way.

The easiest way to underachieve your potential is to dwell on one failure or one bad idea for a really long time.

Most people are too afraid of making mistakes and not afraid enough of moving too slowly.

One thing to takeaway

Believe in the Second Law.

Ian is the Founder & President of Ascendance Foundry, an AI-first apprenticeship venture that recruits and trains students, then places them into real company projects as fellows. A Harvard PhD in Applied Physics and co-founder of Validere, he brings deep technical, startup, and mentorship experience across photonics, AI, energy data, and early-career talent development.